Palestine donor nations to meet in Brussels on Jan 31

Donor nations for the Palestinians will meet in Brussels on January 31 as part of efforts to revive peace talks with Israel, Reuters reports, citing meeting chair Norway. “There is an urgent need to bring all parties together to discuss measures to speed up efforts that can underpin a negotiated two-state settlement,” Norway’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is due to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington later on Wednesday. Talks will include Middle East peace, climate change and trade.