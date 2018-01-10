Macron urges EU to take coordinated stance on trade with China

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Tuesday for a more coordinated European approach to trade with China. During an official visit to Beijing, he said that too often in the past, European countries had come to China with some seeking more openness and others wary of granting more access to their markets. “We need a coordinated European approach… that gives China more visibility about our agenda,” Reuters quoted the president as saying. “That’s why France is in favor of defining strategic sectors where we want to protect investments… It’s a question of sovereignty,” Macron added.