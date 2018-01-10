Israeli military cancels 2nd missile defense test in space of a month due to malfunction

The Israeli military has called off a test of an advanced missile defense system, citing a communications malfunction, AP reports. The Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the cancelation of the Arrow-3 trial “has no impact” on the already operational Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missile defense systems. In December, the ministry canceled a similar trial. According to Moshe Patel, head of Israel’s missile defense arm, had “an Iranian missile” been launched at Israel, the Arrow-3 system would have still been used to intercept it.