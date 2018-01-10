Lavrov says Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal

Russia will stand up for the viability of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He made the statement at a meeting with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow on Wednesday. “We note [the International Atomic Energy Agency] director general’s clearly-defined statement that Iran meets its commitments in full,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying. “We will advocate for the viability of this deal and its most significant contribution to regional stability and to solving the issue of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the Russian minister said.