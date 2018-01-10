Greek anti-austerity protesters reach PM residence

Anti-austerity protesters in Greece reached the entrance of the prime minister’s official residence on Wednesday, AP reported. Demonstrations are intensifying against a new austerity bill due to be voted on in parliament next Monday. One police officer was reportedly lightly injured while trying to stop the protesters getting off a bus that drove up to the heavily-guarded site. The protesters eventually left peacefully and no arrests were made. Lawmakers on Wednesday began debating the 1,326-page bill that includes further benefit cuts, stricter rules on strikes, and plans to start online auctions of properties in mortgage default.