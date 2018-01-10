Israel deploys reinforcements to West Bank after settler is killed

The Israeli military set up roadblocks, cordoned off Palestinian villages, and deployed reinforcements to the West Bank on Wednesday. The clampdown came a day after an Israeli settler was killed in a drive-by shooting by suspected Palestinian gunmen, AP said. Israeli troops have combed villages around the city of Nablus searching for the suspects involved in Tuesday’s attack near the Havat Gilad settlement, according to the military. Raziel Shevah, 35, was shot multiple times from a passing vehicle, and later died of his wounds. The shooting took place near Havat Gilad, an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost near Nablus. The isolated community comprised of a few hundred Israelis is located deep inside the West Bank.