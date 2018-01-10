Russia’s S-400 deployment to Crimea protects security, is not threat to anyone – Kremlin

Russia is taking steps on the border near Crimea to ensure the security of its territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the reports about the deployment of S-400 missile systems to the peninsula. “We know that both provocations and subversive activities continue on the Russian-Ukrainian border near Crimea,” he said. “That’s why Russia’s adoption of all the necessary measures to protect its security should not be viewed as a threat to anyone. This should be perceived as ensuring its own security,” he said, adding that Russia “has a full sovereign right to do this.” Air Force and Air Defense Fourth Army commander Lieutenant General Viktor Sevostyanov said late December that two battalions with S-400 air defense systems will take up combat duties in Crimea in early 2018, TASS reported. One of the regiments deployed to Crimea has already received the S-400 system, he added.