Relations with US may deteriorate if mistakes are not fixed, warns Turkish FM

Relations between Turkey and the US were harmed by Washington’s refusal to extradite cleric Fetullah Gulen and its provision of arms to the Kurdish militant YPG, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. He told Anadolu news agency that ties between the NATO allies could be damaged further if Washington does not correct its mistakes, Reuters said. Ankara blames Gulen for an attempted coup 2016, but the cleric denies any involvement. Turkey also sees the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and believes it is waging an insurgency against the Turkish state.