China says main parties not in Vancouver for meeting on N. Korea, so won’t attend
Beijing will not attend an international meeting of foreign ministers in Canada to discuss North Korea, Reuters said, citing China’s Foreign Ministry. Spokesman Lu Kang said on Wednesday the meeting would not help resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula because not all of the main parties would be there. The meeting in Vancouver on January 16 is co-hosted by Canada and the US, which want to demonstrate international solidarity against Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.