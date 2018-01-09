HomeNewsline

Israeli motorist shot dead in West Bank

An Israeli driver and West Bank settlement resident has been shot and killed by a suspected Palestinian gunman, the IDF and medical officials confirmed on Tuesday. Israeli soldiers are currently looking for the suspect. Tensions are running high right now in Israel and the occupied territories following US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem. Both Israelis and Palestinians consider the ancient city to be their rightful capital.

