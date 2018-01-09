Major blackout hits Kenya & Uganda, millions affected

A major power outage has led to loss of electricity in Kenya’s capital Nairobi and in some central, western and coastal regions of the country, potentially leaving millions of people in the dark. A local power company, which is Kenya’s sole electricity distributor, said a “technical hitch emanating from [its] transmission system” has caused the blackout. Neighboring Uganda also suffered a power outage. The Ugandan power company said the blackout was caused by a “system disturbance” affected “several areas,” without giving the exact locations.