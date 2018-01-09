Anti-austerity protesters storm Greek Labor Ministry building

Demonstrators with Greek Communist-affiliated group PAME stormed into the Labor Ministry building on Tuesday, protesting new labor reforms demanded by foreign creditors. They made it to the eighth floor of the building, where some entered the office of Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou, shouting “shame on you” at her, Reuters reported. About 500 protesters had rallied outside the ministry, putting up a banner reading “Ministry of EU and IMF!” The demonstrators damaged the metal shutters at the main gate and smashed some windows at the ministry’s entrance, according to witnesses.