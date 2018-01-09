Would-be coalition partners agree Germany’s skilled immigration law – reports

Germany’s would-be coalition partners reached agreement on a law to attract qualified labor to the country, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a paper from a working group in the exploratory talks between the parties. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Conservatives and the center-left Social Democrats are in talks over a future government coalition, and immigration is one of the most sensitive topics. The agreement on that issue, following compromises on tax and carbon emissions policies achieved on Monday, suggests that the parties are edging closer to a decision to open formal coalition talks, Reuters said.