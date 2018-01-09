Egyptian lawmakers extend state of emergency for 3 months

Egyptian lawmakers extended the country’s state of emergency for an additional three months on Tuesday. The emergency was first declared following deadly church bombings last April, and was extended again in October. The latest extension is set to come into effect on Saturday, AFP reported, citing Egyptian state TV. The emergency law expands police powers of arrest, surveillance and seizure, and can limit freedom of movement. Under the country’s constitution, the three-month state of emergency can only be renewed once, but the president can subsequently reinstate it.