Kuwait to host intl conference on Iraq reconstruction next month – report

Kuwait will host an international conference on reconstruction in the parts of Iraq devastated by the war against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), the state-run KUNA news agency said on Tuesday. Donor countries and organizations are expected to announce financial contributions at the meeting, from February 12 to February 14, Reuters said. Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah made the announcement at a joint news conference in Kuwait City with the secretary general of the Iraqi cabinet, Mahdi al’Allaq. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi last month declared victory in the war against the militants, who controlled as much as a third of Iraq’s territory three years ago.