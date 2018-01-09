Unemployment in eurozone falls to near 9-year low – Eurostat

Unemployment across the 19-country eurozone fell in November to its lowest level in nearly nine years, according to official figures published on Tuesday by the EU’s statistics agency. This is seen as the latest sign that the bloc’s economy picked up further momentum at the end of 2017. Eurostat said the jobless rate adjusted for seasonal factors fell to 8.7 percent in November from 8.8 percent in the previous month, AP reports. That’s the lowest rate since January 2009, when the eurozone was reeling from a deep recession following the global financial crisis.