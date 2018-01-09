Russia welcomes direct contacts between Koreas – Kremlin

The Kremlin welcomes the direct dialogue between representatives of North and South Korea, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. He was commenting on the beginning of the first round of the dialogue on mending relations between Pyongyang and Seoul. “We welcome direct contacts between representatives of the two Koreas,” Peskov said. “We believe it is only possible to achieve de-escalation of tensions through this dialogue.” Peskov added that President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly spoken out in favor of creating the necessary conditions for reviving this dialogue and stressed it was necessary to refrain from any actions, steps and statements that could hinder that, TASS reports.