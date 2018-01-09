Turkey to continue ‘Euphrates Shield’ operation in N. Syria - Erdogan

Turkey’s military will continue its operation in Syria’s Afrin and Manbij regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. He made the statement during a parliamentary address to his ruling AK Party, according to Reuters. In 2016, Ankara launched the ‘Euphrates Shield’ operation on its Syrian border. The aim was, Turkey says, to eradicate a “corridor of terror” comprised of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Syrian Kurdish fighters.