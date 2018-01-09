German industrial workers to widen strike action in wage dispute

German industrial workers are set to broaden strike action on Tuesday, with tens of thousands of staff at metals and engineering companies expected to support wage demands by union IG Metall. The country’s biggest union is demanding an inflation-busting six percent pay hike this year, for about 3.9 million workers, Reuters said. Negotiations at regional level are due to begin on Thursday. Employers have so far offered two percent plus a one-off €200 ($240) payment in the first quarter. IG Metall has called for industrial action at 143 companies in North Rhine-Westphalia. In Bavaria, employees at 32 companies are expected to stage a walk-out, joining more than 15,000 of their colleagues that have already taken action across Germany last week.