Macron discusses greater access to markets with China, warns of trade imbalances

French President Emmanuel Macron offered on Tuesday to open up France to Chinese investment in exchange for greater access to Chinese markets for French companies. He also warned that existing trade imbalances would lead to protectionism, Reuters said. Macron is on the second leg of a three-day state visit in China he hopes will help reduce a €30-billion ($36-billion) trade deficit with China. The president is accompanied by a delegation of 50 business leaders. “We have an access to markets which is unbalanced, unsatisfying,” Macron told French and Chinese businessmen in Beijing. “If we don’t deal with this responsibly, the first, natural, reaction will be to close up on both sides.” Macron plans to seal deals in the nuclear, aerospace, and agrifood sectors.