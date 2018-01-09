1 killed as anti-austerity protests erupt in Tunisia

A man has been killed and at least five people injured in clashes between police and protesters rallying against the Tunisian government’s policy of tougher economic measures, Reuters reported citing a security official. The man allegedly had chronic breathing problems and died after inhaling tear gas in the town of Tebourba, 40 km west of the capital Tunis, according to authorities. The protests, that have now spread to at least 10 cites including the capital, were sparked by the government’s decision to raise taxes on a range of goods and services as well as on imports from January, 1. Tunisia is struggling to meet the austerity targets set by the International Monetary Fund as the the country plunges deeper into recession amid a mounting trade deficit.