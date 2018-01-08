Jordan arrests 17 ISIS militants who planned November attacks – state media
Jordan's intelligence department has arrested 17 militants affiliated with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), who planned major attacks in November, Petra news agency reported. The militants were planning to carry out a number of attacks on military centers, shopping malls, media stations and moderate religious figures, Petra said. The intelligence officers also confiscated weapons and explosives that the group had planned to use in the attacks.