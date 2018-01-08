Seoul to discuss family reunions with Pyongyang during intra-Korean talks

South Korea will seek to discuss the issue of divided families during landmark intra-Korean talks with its neighbor to the north later this week, Yonhap news agency reports. “Basically, the two sides will focus on the Olympics. When discussing inter-Korean relations, the government will seek to raise the issue of [separated] families and ways to ease military tensions,” South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told reporters on Monday. The latest round of reunions took place in 2015, and the number of ageing family members – separated after the Korean War – is dwindling.