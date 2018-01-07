Paris pays tribute to victims of Charlie Hebdo attack

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo laid wreaths and observed moments of silence in several locations in the French capital on Sunday. The officials paid their respects to the victims of terrorist attacks that rocked the country three years ago, when Islamic extremists killed 17 people in a shooting spree on Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and the Hypercacher kosher supermarket in Paris. Eleven employees of the magazine and a police officer were shot dead by two terrorists on January 7, 2015. In the following days, the third attacker took hostages and killed five people at the supermarket. Al-Qaeda’s branch in Yemen (AQAP) claimed responsibility for the attacks.