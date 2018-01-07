Moscow-NY flight turns back above Iceland over JFK 'bomb cyclone'

Aeroflot flight SU 122 en route from Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport has been diverted mid-flight back to its home base because of the extreme winter storm conditions in New York, the airline said."Due to the complex infrastructural situation at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and the acute shortage of parking spaces for aircraft, the airport announced a restriction on the receipt of aircraft," an Aeroflot statement reads. The aircraft made a u-turn mid-flight over Iceland, according to live Flightradar24 data.More than 6,000 flights were canceled or delayed at JFK due to the "bomb cyclone" winter storm that hit the Big Apple Thursday. As the storm continues to wreak havoc for air travellers, Aeroflot also announced cancellations for three flights scheduled for take off Sunday. SU100/SU101 and SU102/SU103 (Moscow — New York — Moscow) flights are now canceled, in addition to a SU123 flight that was due to depart New York for Moscow. Weather permitting, Aeroflot flights scheduled to depart New York Saturday should leave on time, the company said, advising passengers, though, to check possible changes in the departure times.