HomeNewsline

US guided missile destroyer enters Black Sea

Get short URL

US guided missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG64) entered the Black Sea on Friday. The 150-meter ship can carry Tomahawk cruise missiles, anti-air and anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. Photos of the vessel sailing through the Bosporus Straight have been published by Istanbul-based ship-spotting media outlets. According to the Montreux Convention of 1936, no more than nine non-Black Sea states’ military vessels, with a total aggregate tonnage of no more than 30,000 tons, can simultaneously stay in the region. The maximum length for visits to the Black Sea is set at 21 days.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.