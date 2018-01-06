US guided missile destroyer enters Black Sea

US guided missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG64) entered the Black Sea on Friday. The 150-meter ship can carry Tomahawk cruise missiles, anti-air and anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. Photos of the vessel sailing through the Bosporus Straight have been published by Istanbul-based ship-spotting media outlets. According to the Montreux Convention of 1936, no more than nine non-Black Sea states’ military vessels, with a total aggregate tonnage of no more than 30,000 tons, can simultaneously stay in the region. The maximum length for visits to the Black Sea is set at 21 days.