Four policemen killed in blast in Indian Kashmir
Four police officers were killed on Saturday in the town of Sopore in the Indian-administered part of the disputed Kashmir region after a bomb went off, local police tweeted. A massive explosion hit a market area, and several shops were damaged. The Jaish-E Mohammed terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the Greater Kashmir newspaper. Kashmir has long been disputed by India and Pakistan, with both claiming sovereignty over entire region.