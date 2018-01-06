US helicopter makes emergency landing in Okinawa

A US Marine Corps UH-1 helicopter made an emergency landing on the eastern coast of the small island of Ikeijima in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday. The helicopter is reportedly deployed to the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa. No crew members were injured in the incident, NHK says citing prefectural police. US troops and aircraft have been repeatedly involved in incidents in Okinawa. The latest, on December 13, occurred when an American CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter lost a metal-framed window while flying over an elementary school.