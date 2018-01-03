States of emergency declared in N. Carolina & Virginia for Winter Storm Grayson

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Warning for “severe winter weather conditions” in parts of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina through Thursday. McAuliffe urged residents to prepare for “travel disruptions, power outages and other threats to health and safety” that could arise during the storm. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (R) also declared a state of emergency Wednesday, and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry warned that cold temperatures can be “life-threatening if people lose power and heat.” Georgia Governor Nathan Deal (R) declared a state of emergency for 28 counties in the southeastern part of the state Tuesday. This as the New England area of the US East Coast braces for a ‘bomb’ cyclone Thursday.