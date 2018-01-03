Suicide bomber kills 14 at Nigerian mosque – report

At least 14 people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a mosque in the town of Gamboru in Borno state, near Nigeria's border with Cameroon, civilian vigilantes told AFP. The incident reportedly took place shortly before morning prayers. "Fourteen bodies have been pulled out of the rubble,” said Umar Kachalla, a civilian militiaman, adding that the death toll may rise. The mosque was completely destroyed, Kachalla said.