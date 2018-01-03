5 officers killed in Kenya Al-Shabaab attack

At least five Kenyan police officers were killed in an attack on their vehicle in Mandera country on the border with Somalia late on Tuesday, Daniel Bundotich, the deputy county commissioner for Mandera South said, as cited by Reuters. Al-Shabaab Islamist militants from Somalia claimed responsibility for the attack. “The militants also set on fire a police lorry... The police officers were on patrol along Elwak-Kutolo when they were ambushed,” Bundotich added.