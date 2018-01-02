Seoul offers to hold high-level talks with Pyongyang ahead of Olympic games

South Korea has proposed high-level talks with North Korea on January 9 to discuss the North’s potential participation in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang as well as other issued related to improving relations between the two states. South Korea Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon proposed that the two delegations meet in a village of Panmunjom in the heavily fortified demilitarized zone. The move follows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year message, in which he wished success for the 2018 Olympics.