France concerned by Iranian protests, doesn’t confirm FM’s visit

Paris is concerned by the number of deaths, injuries and arrests in anti-government protests across Iran, a French Foreign Ministry spokesman said. “The right to protest is a fundamental right,” he said as cited by Reuters. The spokesman also declined to comment if this week’s planned visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Tehran was still on the cards. Around 20 people have been killed and over 450 arrested during the six days of unrest across Iran, according to state television.