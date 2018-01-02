F-16s intercept small plane over Trump’s airspace violation

Two F-16 fighter jets intercepted a small private plane, which had violated airspace closed for US President Donald Trump’s visit to Florida. The incident occurred at 4:24pm on Sunday, some 46km (29 miles) north of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The F-16s escorted the plane to North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, where the pilot said he was unaware of the restrictions. The Federal Aviation Administration will now to determine whether the man is to be fined for the violation of presidential airspace.