S. Korea suggests high-level talks to N.Korea

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon has proposed high-level talks with North Korea at the border village of Panmunjom January 9, Yonhap news agency reported. Cho said that he expects Seoul and Pyongyang to focus on bringing a North Korean delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics if the talks take place. In his New Year’s speech, Kim Jong-un said that the North is open to dialogue with South Korea, hinting at its willingness to take part in the Winter Games.