Computer glitch temporarily halts US Customs operations

A two-hour computer glitch temporarily suspended the work of US Customs on Monday, causing massive delays at immigration checkpoints in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. US border officers "continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures at affected airports.... while maintaining the highest levels of security," the Customs and Border Patrol computer agency said in a statement, adding that "there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature." Service was fully restored at about 9:30 EST (02:30 GMT).