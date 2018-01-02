Israeli jets strike Hamas target in Gaza in response to rocket fire

The Israeli Air Force carried out a strike against a Hamas facility in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday, following Monday night rocket fire by the militant group. “In response to the rocket fired towards Israel earlier this evening, an IAF aircraft targeted a military compound belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas in southern Gaza. The IDF holds Hamas accountable for events in Gaza,” the Israel Defense Forces said on its Twitter page. Earlier, Israeli news outlets reported that a rocket had been launched from the Gaza Strip toward the Eshkol regional community. The projectile fell in an open area with “no injuries” or damage reported by the IDF.