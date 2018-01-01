Any outside interference in Iran ‘inadmissible’ – Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow considers the ongoing unrest in Iran an internal matter and will regard any outside interference to be unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. “We express the hope that the situation won’t develop into a scenario of bloodshed and violence,” the ministry said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies. “External interference destabilizing the situation is inadmissible.” Protests have been ongoing in Tehran and other cities since last week, and state TV has reported that at least 10 people have been killed.