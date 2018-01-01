2 more people killed as protests across Iran enter fifth day – local MP
At least two people taking part in protests in the southwestern Iranian town of Izeh, 450 kilometers southeast of Tehran, were killed overnight, a local MP told ILNA news agency. This brings to at least four the number of fatalities in the ongoing protests. Thousands of pro- and anti-government demonstrators have taken to the streets across Iran since Thursday. The anti-government protests were prompted mostly by discontent over economic hardship and alleged corruption.