Bulgaria takes rotating presidency of EU Council

Bulgaria has taken the rotating presidency in the Council of the European Union – the EU’s legislative body representing the governments of member states. The term starts on January 1 and will last for six months. Sofia plans to use its tenure to work on standing issues for the 28-member union, including Brexit, migration policy, pan-European defense, and integration of western Balkan nations into the EU, Bulgarian officials say. Some 300 events are planned for the presidency, including a summit in the capital in May.