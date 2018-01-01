Hundreds of Indonesian couples get married in Jakarta on New Year’s Eve

At least 437 Indonesian couples celebrated New Year’s in Jakarta in a mass wedding. Many Jakarta residents can’t receive public services as they have never legally been married, Governor Anies Baswedan said. “If they want to celebrate their wedding anniversaries, they will not only celebrate it with their families but the whole world [who] will celebrate with them because it coincides with New Year’s,” the governor added. The newlyweds received a gram of gold, a set of prayer outfits and Korans.