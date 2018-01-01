Macron vows ‘French renaissance’ in New Year’s address

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to kickstart a “French renaissance” and promised to pursue his reforms with “the same intensity” in his first New Year’s address as the country’s leader. “Ask yourselves every morning what you can do for the country,” he urged. “I want to say that with this conquering spirit that we have, with this determination and sincere ambition… we would help breathe life into our French renaissance,” he said. Macron also pledged to continue to work with Germany to reform the European Union, adding that “Europe is good for France.”