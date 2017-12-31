At least 30 killed in bus crash in Kenya

At least 30 people have been killed and 16 injured after a bus collided with a truck on a road near Nakuru in central Kenya, police said. “We have 30 dead,” Rift Valley traffic police chief Zero Arome said. “All the bodies have been removed from the wreckage and injured people taken to hospital.” The bus was travelling from Busia in western Kenya, while the truck was coming from Nakuru. The drivers of both vehicles, as well as a three-year-old child, are reportedly among the dead.