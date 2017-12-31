Colombia sends 55 tons of ham to Venezuela ahead of New Year’s festivities

Fifty-five tons of ham have arrived from Colombia to Venezuela, which has been plagued by protests over shortages of the pork product, AFP reported on Saturday. The first two trucks of ham arrived in Venezuela on Friday night, an official told the news agency, adding that there are “two other trucks ready to go,” but are awaiting final approval. Earlier, hundreds of Venezuelans took to the streets to protest the shortage of ham by the government as part of a subsidized food program. President Nicolas Maduro said supplies had been “sabotaged” by Portugal.