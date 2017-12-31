President Xi says China is ready to boost cooperation with Russia in 2018
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing is ready to expand cooperation with Russia in 2018, Xinhua news agency reports. Xi made the statement in a New Year’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. The Chinese leader added that Beijing seeks to promote international strategic coordination with Moscow. Earlier, Putin, in his New Year’s message to Xi, also said that Russia is ready to work on boosting strategic cooperation between the two nations.