Positive Russia-US relations would help world stability, Putin tells Trump in New Year’s greeting

Developing a constructive dialogue between Moscow and Washington would strengthen stability in the world, as well as helping address global threats and challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a New Year’s greeting to US President Donald Trump. Putin noted that “equality and mutual respect” should lay the foundation for “pragmatic cooperation aimed at long-term perspective” between Russia and the US.

