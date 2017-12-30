Zambian president calls on army to help fight cholera outbreak
Zambian President Edgar Lungu directed the country’s military to assist in fighting the spread of cholera on Friday, Reuters reported citing presidential spokesman Amos Chanda. The president called on the defense forces to “thoroughly clean up” the capital city of Lusaka. The epidemic has been raging in Zambia since late September, with 547 registered cases including 15 deaths as of December 7, according to the World Health Organization.