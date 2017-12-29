Catalonia’s new parliament to convene on January 17 – Madrid

Spain’s prime minister said Friday he will convene Catalonia’s new parliament on January 17 and hopes the region’s next government won’t renew the push for independence. Mariano Rajoy set the date just over a week after a regional parliamentary election resulted in the separatist parties he hoped to keep out of power again winning the most seats and in turn a good chance to lead the next Catalan government. Rajoy ordered the December 21 election under constitutional powers he invoked in October to dissolve the previous parliament after it voted to declare Catalonia an independent republic. Governing Catalonia will remain in the hands of Spanish authorities until a new president and cabinet are chosen. The Spanish PM has not ruled out seizing control of the region again, if necessary, AP reported.