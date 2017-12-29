100 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army in Gaza – officials
The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Friday that 100 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers, RIA Novosti reports. Of those people, 34 were taken to hospitals after they were injured by military bullets, two people seriously. Another 66 were affected by gas and received assistance on the spot. Palestinian Red Crescent representatives said that doctors “provided first aid to 130 Palestinians in the West Bank.”