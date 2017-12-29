Bangladesh plans to send 100,000 Rohingya back to Myanmar in 1st repatriation

Bangladesh plans to send up to 100,000 Rohingya back to Myanmar in the first batch of repatriations of Muslim refugees who fled ethnic violence this year, officials said Friday. Senior minister Obaidul Quader said a list of 100,000 names was to be sent to Myanmar authorities on Friday, AFP reports. Repatriations could start in late January under an accord between the two governments. They signed an agreement in November allowing for repatriations from January 23. However, many aid groups and diplomats doubt that fearful Rohingya will agree to return.